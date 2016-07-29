A site explaining SQL indexing to developers—no crap about administration.
SQL indexing is the most effective tuning method—yet it is often neglected during development. Use The Index, Luke explains SQL indexing from grounds up and doesn't stop at ORM tools like Hibernate.
SQL Indexing in MySQL, Oracle, SQL Server, etc.
Use The Index, Luke presents indexing in a vendor agnostic fashion. Product specific notes are provided like here:
- DB2
Use The Index, Luke covers SQL indexing for IBM DB2. Tests were conducted with DB2 for Linux, UNIX and Windows, (LUW) V10.5 through 11.1.
- MySQL
Use The Index, Luke covers SQL indexing for MySQL. Tests were conducted with MySQL 5.5 through 8.0.
- Oracle
Use The Index, Luke covers SQL indexing for the Oracle database. Tests were conducted with Oracle 11g and 12c.
- PostgreSQL
Use The Index, Luke covers SQL indexing for PostgreSQL. Tests were conducted with PostgreSQL 9.0 through 11.
- SQL Server
Use The Index, Luke covers SQL indexing for Microsoft SQL Server. Tests were conducted with SQL Server 2008R2 through 2017.
Table of Contents
Preface — Why is indexing a development task?
Anatomy of an Index — What does an index look like?
The Leaf Nodes — A doubly linked list
The B-Tree — It's a balanced tree
Slow Indexes, Part I — Two ingredients make the index slow
The Where Clause — Indexing to improve search performance
The Equals Operator — Exact key lookup
Primary Keys — Verifying index usage
Concatenated Keys — Multi-column indexes
Slow Indexes, Part II — The first ingredient, revisited
Functions — Using functions in the
whereclause
Case-Insensitive Search —
UPPERand
LOWER
User-Defined Functions — Limitations of function-based indexes
Over-Indexing — Avoid redundancy
Bind Variables — For security and performance
Searching for Ranges — Beyond equality
Greater, Less and
BETWEEN— The column order revisited
Indexing SQL
LIKEFilters —
LIKEis not for full-text search
Index Combine — Why not using one index for every column?
Partial Indexes — Indexing selected rows
NULLin the Oracle Database — An important curiosity
NULLin Indexes — Every index is a partial index
NOT NULLConstraints — affect index usage
Emulating Partial Indexes — using function-based indexing
Obfuscated Conditions — Common anti-patterns
Dates — Pay special attention to
DATEtypes
Numeric Strings — Don't mix types
Combining Columns — use redundant
whereclauses
Smart Logic — The smartest way to make SQL slow
Math — Databases don't solve equations
Testing and Scalability — About hardware
Data Volume — Sloppy indexing bites back
System Load — Production load affects response time
Response Time and Throughput — Horizontal scalability
The Join Operation — Not slow, if done right
Nested Loops — About the N+1 selects problem in ORM
Hash Join — Requires an entirely different indexing approach
Sort-Merge Join — Like a zipper on two sorted sets
Clustering Data — To reduce IO
Index Filter Predicates Intentionally Used — to tune
LIKE
Index-Only Scan — Avoiding table access
Index-Organized Table — Clustered indexes without tables
Sorting and Grouping — Pipelined
order by: the third power
Indexed Order By —
whereclause interactions
ASC/
DESCand
NULL FIRST/
LAST— changing index order
Indexed Group By — Pipelining
group by
Partial Results — Paging efficiently
Selecting Top-N Rows — if you need the first few rows only
Fetching The Next Page — The offset and seek methods compared
Window-Functions — Pagination using analytic queries
Insert, Delete and Update — Indexing impacts on DML statements